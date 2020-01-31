Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,919. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 500,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

