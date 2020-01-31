Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,404.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The stock has a market cap of $824.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

