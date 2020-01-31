LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $10,741.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

