Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00033313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00723933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007238 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

