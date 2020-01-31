Lightpaycoin (LPC) Price Hits $0.0011

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $6,482.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

