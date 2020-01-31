LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $764.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.05748724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00128344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034036 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.