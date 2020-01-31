Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Lindsay worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Lindsay stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $99.38. 1,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.