Lindsell Train Ltd Acquires 364,366 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 13.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.66% of Paypal worth $836,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,909,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

