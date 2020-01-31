Lindsell Train Ltd Buys 214,021 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 11.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Intuit worth $718,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 789,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,389. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.67 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

