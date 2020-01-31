Lindsell Train Ltd Buys 79,496 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the quarter. Manchester United accounts for 3.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 28.06% of Manchester United worth $224,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANU. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

MANU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Manchester United PLC has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.