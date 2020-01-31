Line Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LN)

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Line in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Line’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,500.00.

Shares of Line stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.30. 1,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Line has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -308.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Line by 64.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Line by 76.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Line by 2,503.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

