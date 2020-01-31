LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $110,041.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

