Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.87 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Lisk has a market cap of $123.59 million and $5.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00010776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, COSS and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,867,896 coins and its circulating supply is 121,746,513 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, COSS, Exrates, CoinEgg, Coinroom, BitBay, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.