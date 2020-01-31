Litecred Market Cap Achieves $11,409.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $11,409.00 and $24.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecred has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01258727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00201970 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.