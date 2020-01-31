LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $27,993.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 81.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,446.49 or 2.18549661 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025337 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

