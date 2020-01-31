Lition (LIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $267,135.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 56.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 165.4% against the dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. Lition has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $267,135.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bibox, IDEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

