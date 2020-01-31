Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,042.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,012.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,276.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

