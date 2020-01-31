Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 15,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after buying an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

