Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) has been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Lloyds Banking Group’s ranking:

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 193,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,758,239. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

