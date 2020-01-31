Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lobstex has a total market cap of $391,758.00 and $129,112.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019875 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119636 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036685 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,447,714 coins and its circulating supply is 18,447,702 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

