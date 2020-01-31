LocalCoinSwap Achieves Market Cap of $363,588.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $363,588.00 and approximately $101,351.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00314327 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001781 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.