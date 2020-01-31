Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells $4,161,846.38 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.79 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

