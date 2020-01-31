LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $13,593.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.