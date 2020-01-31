Loki Reaches One Day Volume of $23,451.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Loki has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $17.29 million and $23,451.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.01940588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.04090890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00762162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00123194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00776573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009238 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00719145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,604,414 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

