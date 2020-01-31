LoMoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $249,460.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded up 380.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded up 380.7% against the U.S. dollar. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $249,460.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046609 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067680 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,288.63 or 0.99642204 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000747 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00056399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin (LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 382,290,556 coins and its circulating supply is 297,290,556 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com.

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

