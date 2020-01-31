Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.19. 2,990,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.