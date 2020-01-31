LoyalCoin (LYL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $963.00

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $963.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.