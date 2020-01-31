LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $794,491.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,063,245 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

