Lubar & Co. Inc Invests $2.06 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lubar & Co. Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 736,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,764 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,879 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

