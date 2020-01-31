Luna Coin (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $268.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a market cap of $16,124.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

