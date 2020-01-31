LUNA (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, Bittrex and Bitrue. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

