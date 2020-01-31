Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.