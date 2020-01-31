Lunes (LUNES) Price Up 25.1% This Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lunes has a market capitalization of $655,457.00 and approximately $26,717.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

