Lympo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lympo has a market cap of $2.63 million and $25,426.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lympo has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

