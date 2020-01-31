LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stake Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

