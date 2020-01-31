LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $5.59 on Friday, reaching $77.86. 7,267,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Cfra cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

