LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cfra from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

NYSE:LYB traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $79.05. 169,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

