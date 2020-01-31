Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MAC opened at $22.97 on Friday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 95,226 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

