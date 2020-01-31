MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 1,959 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 82,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.