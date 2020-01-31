Maecenas (ART) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

