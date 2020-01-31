Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Announces Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 82,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,972. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

