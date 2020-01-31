Magi Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Magi has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Magi has a market capitalization of $217,410.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,399,842 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

