Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of T opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

