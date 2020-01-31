Main Street Research LLC Buys 3,343 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.