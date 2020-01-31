Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,827 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.