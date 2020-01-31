Main Street Research LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

