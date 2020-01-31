Main Street Research LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $37.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

