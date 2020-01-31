Mainframe (MFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $801,508.00

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Mainframe has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $801,508.00 worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. During the last week, Mainframe has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05814395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034277 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,867,344,815 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.