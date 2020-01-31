Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 4,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,790. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

