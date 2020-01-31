ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 916,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,450. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

